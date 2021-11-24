Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. 316,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,975. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
