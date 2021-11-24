Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $608.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.