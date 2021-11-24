Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 295,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NUVB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 8,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,133. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

