Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $274.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.50 million and the highest is $277.70 million. Funko posted sales of $226.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $967.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. Funko has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $913.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

