Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.46. Funko shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 2,825 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $900.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,797. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

