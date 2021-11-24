Furucombo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $661,685.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $661,685.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.84 or 0.07386904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.06 or 0.98936591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

