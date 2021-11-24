Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.59. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 98,093 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

