FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 466.08 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 466.08 ($6.09). 17,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 15,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.96).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of FW Thorpe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £545.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 437.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 6.51 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.49. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

FW Thorpe Company Profile (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

