FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Issued By Truist Securiti

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

