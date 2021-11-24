FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$83.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.79. The firm has a market cap of C$101.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.20 and a twelve month high of C$83.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

