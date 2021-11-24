FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$83.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.79. The firm has a market cap of C$101.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.20 and a twelve month high of C$83.65.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
