FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Boosted by KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.