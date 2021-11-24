FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Cut by Analyst

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ETON opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.