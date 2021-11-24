FY2022 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.03.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after buying an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $256,873,000 after buying an additional 132,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

