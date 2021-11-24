FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Boosted by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.37.

TSE:TD opened at C$95.22 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$69.28 and a one year high of C$96.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.