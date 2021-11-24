G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB) Trading Up 0.4%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Get G Squared Ascend II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G Squared Ascend II stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.15% of G Squared Ascend II at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.