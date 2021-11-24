G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.85

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as high as $22.00. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 3,526 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

