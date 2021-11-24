GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $622,153.00

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $622,153.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00005811 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

