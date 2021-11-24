Gala Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Gala has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and $3.65 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 126.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

