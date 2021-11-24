Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.