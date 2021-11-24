GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $104,755.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $104,755.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00251704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,624,266% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

