Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 International Game Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.79%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 14.55 $15.15 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.83 -$897.89 million $1.06 26.21

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats International Game Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.