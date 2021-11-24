GameCredits (GAME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $852,453.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $40.22 million and approximately $852,453.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.03 or 0.00370092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,434,625 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

