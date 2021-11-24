GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Shares of GPS opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAP by 4,968.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,738,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $552,308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289,507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 9,228.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,950,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $319,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812,126 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 456.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $35,019,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

