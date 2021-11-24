GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. GAP has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

