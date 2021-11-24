GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. GAP has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

