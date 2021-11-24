GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. TheStreet cut GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

NYSE GPS opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

