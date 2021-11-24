Gary D. Fields Sells 20,332 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. 184,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in AAON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
