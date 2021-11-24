Gary D. Fields Sells 20,332 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.73. 184,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in AAON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

