Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.86 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00014401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $82.40 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Gas alerts:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

