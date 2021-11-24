Gateley’s (GTLY) Under review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 215.30 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gateley has a 52 week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.83. The firm has a market cap of £255.21 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46.

Get Gateley alerts:

In related news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.