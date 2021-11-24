GateToken Reaches Market Cap of $497.62 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $497.62 million and $9.74 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $6.40 or 0.00011080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00244419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00087453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,792,870 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.