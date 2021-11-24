Gattaca’s (GATC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Gattaca (LON:GATC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.81% from the stock’s current price.

GATC stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £47.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 206.77. Gattaca has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

