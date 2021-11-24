GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.43

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.43 and traded as low as C$44.31. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$44.91, with a volume of 36,813 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

