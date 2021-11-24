Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.43% from the stock’s current price.

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 50.65 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 39.14 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

