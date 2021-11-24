Gemfields Group’s (GEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

GEM stock opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £154.28 million and a PE ratio of -13.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Gemfields Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21).

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.