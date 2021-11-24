GenesisX Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $62,895.12 and approximately $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,100,406 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

