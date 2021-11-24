Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

GENI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $3,571,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENI stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

