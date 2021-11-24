Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.84% from the company’s previous close.

GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

