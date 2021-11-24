Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.