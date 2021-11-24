Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $136.90. 1,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,939. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 33,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.