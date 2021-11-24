Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Buys £44,960 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($58.74) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($58,740.53).

Shares of Genus stock traded down GBX 524 ($6.85) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,726 ($61.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,495.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,389.19. Genus plc has a one year low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a one year high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.59.

Get Genus alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.31).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.