GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $628,378.57

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $628,378.57 and approximately $1,603.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.44 or 0.00372031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,493.84 or 0.98934321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

