Geoffrey M. Price Sells 27,500 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,646. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

