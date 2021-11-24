Geopacific Resources Limited (ASX:GPR) Insider Purchases A$40,800.00 in Stock

Geopacific Resources Limited (ASX:GPR) insider Ian Clyne bought 200,000 shares of Geopacific Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($29,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91, a current ratio of 26.66 and a quick ratio of 26.54.

About Geopacific Resources

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Papua New Guinea. It holds a 100% interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Claremont, Australia.

