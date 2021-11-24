George Weston Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE:WN opened at C$140.47 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$142.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$136.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.

WN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on shares of George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.43.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

