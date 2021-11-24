George Weston Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
TSE:WN opened at C$140.47 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$91.95 and a 1 year high of C$142.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$136.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94.
In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,230,750.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.