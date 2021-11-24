GeyserCoin Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $13,170.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,671.33 or 1.94847240 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 566.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,626,548 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

