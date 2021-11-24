GFG Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft stock opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.86 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

