GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) Trading Up 0.1%

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

