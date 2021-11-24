Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $237,574,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,280,000 after buying an additional 358,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

