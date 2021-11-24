Gina Woods Sells 4,030 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.97. 4,456,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,163. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.