Gina Woods Sells 4,030 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.97. 4,456,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,163. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
