Gitcoin (GTC) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $128.21 million and $23.60 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $9.03 or 0.00015549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.